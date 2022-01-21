Carrie’s campaigners and the Tory Chief Whip

Poor Mark Spencer. The whips' office and its much-maligned chief have been in the firing line this week over their poor tactics and weak political intelligence, having been accused of deploying bully-boy tactics while conversely failing to protect their embattled PM. Spencer has, reportedly, accepted his fate and the fact he is 'very much much on his way out' amid briefings that the whips' office is to be purged to make amends for Johnson's errors.

Still, Mr S was intrigued to read a page 4 report from the Guardian today, headlined 'Chief Whip "delaying changes to animal welfare".' It claims that 'senior sources in the Conservative party have confirmed that several policies including a ban on trophy hunting imports, stricter sentences for puppy thieves and a ban on live exports of livestock have been delayed after a campaign led by Mark Spencer.' It adds that 'Spencer, who is a farmer, is understood not to be keen on the animal-friendly policies.'

Steerpike was intrigued to read the quotes featured in the piece, suggesting that the polices 'are "as good as dead" if the Prime Minister faces and loses a vote of no confidence.' The two named sources are Zac Goldsmith and Sir Roger Gale – both of whom are staunch supporters of the Conservative Animal Welfare Foundation, whose patrons include Carrie Johnson, the Prime Minister's wife and a former employee of Goldsmith, who is quoted as saying that

“ It's not just that the future of the government is uncertain. So too is continued leadership on climate and nature... the measurable truth is that we are now world leaders... if this PM goes, that very likely ends.

Gale meanwhile somewhat presumptuously claims his group would 'be looking for undertakings from any future leader that they would support this legislation.' Mr S wonders why such a well-connected group of conservationists is putting out such briefings now. Could Boris Johnson's time finally be up?