Chevening plagued by unwelcome guests

A very undiplomatic row has broken out at the Foreign Office over the use of Chevening. The 115-room grace-and-favour residence has traditionally been used as the Foreign Secretary's country house but last week's reshuffle has caused a major headache for No. 10 after Dominic Raab was replaced by Liz Truss.

Raab, who was demoted from the role to be made justice secretary, believes that he has a claim to the property because he now has the additional title of deputy prime minister. But Truss, the new foreign secretary, believes that the property should go to her. The result? A Cabinet stand off.

But now Steerpike learns that the row is not the only dilemma facing staff at Chevening. For the poor men and women who tend the house and its grounds, the problem of unwanted guests is nothing new. Badgers invaded the lovingly-tended grounds earlier this year, ripping up the south lawn during the period of cold, dry weather earlier this year.

A sign posted on the estate from Chevening's head gardener explains that the animals were denied their usual supply of food such as slugs and snails associated with warmer conditions. The badgers were instead driven to ripping up the lawn in search of leatherjackets and chafer grubs that feed on grass roots, forcing staff to overhaul plans and introduce a new lawn maintenance programme.

Let's hope dealing with Raab proves as easy as coping with the badgers...