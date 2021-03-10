Coming soon: No. 10’s vaccine home movie

'Extraordinary. Unexpected. Fantastic' is the tagline for the latest drama out of No. 10 Downing Street. Only this time the stars are not Carrie and the Vote Leave crew but Patrick Vallance, Chris Whitty, Kate Bingham, Jonathan Van-Tam and the other civil servants behind the UK's vaccine programme. A brief 51 second clip was released this afternoon on the official Downing Street Twitter account and has already gone viral.

Billed as 'A Beacon of Hope: The UK Vaccine Story', details of the homemade docu-drama have so far been scant. The initial trailer features interviews with the protagonists interspersed with dramatic clips from throughout the pandemic and a suitably melodramatic score.

Steerpike understands the idea came about in No. 10 after the broadcasters showed little interest in telling the story themselves — perhaps understandably given the, err, mixed reaction it has received. Shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds has already been quick off the mark, tweeting: 'Is the twist that the Conservatives cut the pay of the people delivering the vaccine?'

Mr S wishes the best of luck to JVT, Vallance and others ahead of the inevitable claims of being Tory sell-out stooges. Who knows, after a hit on the big screen, Chris Whitty could find a career in a different sort of modelling...