Coronavirus social restrictions could soon become compulsory

Boris Johnson has taken to calling his Government a ‘wartime’ one because of the fight against coronavirus. If you accept the logic of that, the flip side of this is that we are going to have to become a ‘wartime’ society. This means people are going to have to accept the restrictions on social interactions which, I understand, will soon move from being advisory to compulsory, at least in London.

Society is also going to have to accept things being different. For instance, one of the concerns in Whitehall is that even if the manufacturing effort to produce more ventilators succeeds there might not be enough trained medical staff to operate them. This might mean that vets, who are better equipped to operate this equipment than most of us have to be drafted in to help out. If the choice is between vets helping out and the ventilators not being used, then the former is clearly the least-worst option.

At PMQs today, Boris Johnson said that the UK is getting much closer to a test for who has had coronavirus. This would make a massive difference. First, it would mean that keyworkers did not need to be sent home unnecessarily. Second, it would mean that a network of volunteers could – at minimal risk to their own health – help out in hospitals and deliver food and medicine to the doorsteps of the vulnerable. David Cameron’s idea of the ‘big society’ never really took off. But now we really do need it. To borrow a phrase, we are all in this together.