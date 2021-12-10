Diane Abbott shills for China

With No. 10 in crisis and his party opening up a six point lead in the polls, can anything ruin Keir Starmer's Christmas? Well the Socialist Campaign Group seem to be doing their damnedest, given their propensity for high-profile interventions to remind voters of the collection of cranks still adorning Labour's collection of cranks. The latest leftie lemming to pop out of the woodwork is Diane Abbot, who, since relinquishing the Shadow Home Affairs brief in April 2020, has spent the past eighteen months appearing on Zoom platforms alongside various racists and opponents of the West.

And now, with her trademark tact, diplomacy and insight, Abbott has this week become the only serving British MP to endorse a Stop the War petition which blames the United States for instigating 'a new Cold War against China.' The statement – which could have been drafted by Beijing's Politburo – firmly places the blame for rising tensions between the two superpowers in Washington's camp. Conveniently, words like 'Hong Kong' 'Xinjiang' and 'human rights' are missing from the cringing creed, which claims that:

“ The increasingly aggressive statements and actions being taken by the US government in regard to China... constitute a threat to world peace and are an obstacle to humanity successfully dealing with extremely serious common issues which confront it such as climate change, control of pandemics, racist discrimination and economic development.... We therefore call upon the US to step back from this threat of a Cold War and also from other dangerous threats to world peace it is engaged in including: withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces agreement; withdrawal from the Paris Climate Change Accords; and its increasing disengagement from UN bodies.

It's not even the first time that Abbott – who would have had ministerial responsibility for MI5 had Labour won in 2019 – has bent the knee to Beijing's goons. For it was just over a year ago that she was forced to apologise after appearing at a 'No Cold War' event alongside deniers of China’s persecution of Uyghur Muslims.

Luke de Pulford, co-ordinator of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China told Mr S that Starmer should now suspend Abbott for her remarks. He said:

“ Diane Abbott is wildly out of sync with her own party on China. Labour has recognised the Uyghur genocide and called for a full diplomatic boycott of the PRC’s genocide Olympics, and should be applauded for it. Characteristically ill informed, Abbot seems content to defy her party to legitimise a bunch of deranged genocide denying anti-West crackpots. Labour should show they won’t tolerate dissent on an issue as serious as genocide and withdraw the whip until she apologises.

First Richard Burgon and now Diane Abbott – just how many other Labour MPs are willing to swallow the CCP line on Beijing's atrocities?