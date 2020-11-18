Dido Harding ordered to self-isolate

Test and trace boss Dido Harding has been ordered to self-isolate by her own app. The Baroness joins a handful of Tory MPs — not to mention the Prime Minister Boris Johnson — who have been 'pinged' by contact tracers.

Nothing like personal experience of your own products ....got this overnight. Feeling well. Many hours of Zoom ahead. pic.twitter.com/Ims9W9gbQh November 18, 2020

Sharp-eyed readers will notice that Harding has been told she only has to isolate for nine days, when the official guidelines say you need to isolate for 14 days after your last contact with someone with Covid. While that may not be the fault of the app — test results can still take several days to come back — it does show just how far the system has to go...