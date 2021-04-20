Lunch like a Queen: royal picnic spots to sample this spring

Even before the news of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh was announced, Buckingham Palace had had to suspend ticket sales for visiting its gardens this summer, due to overwhelming demand.

With the annual summer opening of the State rooms cancelled for the second year running due to the pandemic, the opportunity to picnic in the grounds of the Queen’s London home has proved irresistible. Even the US networks have carried the story.

Tickets, at the time of writing, were not available. But don’t despair. If the State rooms are anything to go by (more plush velvet and gilt than a 1930s provincial Odeon), then — whisper it — the gardens of Buckingham Palace (which, let’s be honest, is the Queen’s least favourite residence) won’t be terribly special.

There are plenty more palaces and stately homes with a royal connection that are worthy of a sticky beak — and just, if not more, deserving of your pork pies and warm Prosecco.

Windsor Castle

As Ranger of Windsor Great Park for nearly 70 years, the Duke of Edinburgh helped preserve its sweeping vistas and ancient woodland.The Duke was a regular sight driving his carriage around the park, while the Queen is often seen out riding one of her Fell ponies. There’s no need to pay for a ticket to the castle (where picnics are discouraged, in any case); spread out your blanket on the grass by the side of the Long Walk for one of the most scenic backdrops in the country.

www.windsorgreatpark.co.uk

Osborne House

Picnics are encouraged in the gardens and grounds of the palatial home of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert on the Isle of Wight. Or head down to the private beach where the royal children learned to swim. You can supplement your picnic with one of the Isle’s famous Minghella ice-creams or a slice of Victoria sponge of Battenberg from one of the many cafés.

https://www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/osborne/

Kew Palace

The smallest of all the Royal palaces, Kew was first used as a retreat by George II and his wife, Queen Caroline and later as a refuge by George III during his bouts of mental illness. Although the palace itself won’t open until June, you can picnic in front of the Instagram-friendly Dutch-gabled house when you buy a ticket for entry to Kew Gardens.

www.kew.org

Hampton Court Palace

Henry VIII’s pleasure palace (appropriated from Cardinal Wolsey) has so many picturesque picnic spots, you might want to plan a safari supper, to take advantage of them all. Canapés by the Great Fountain, sandwiches by the Orangery, home of Mary II’s exotic plant collection and pudding beneath Capability Brown’s Great Vine, perhaps.

https://www.hrp.org.uk/hampton-court-palace

Gatcombe Park

Lockdown afforded us a sneaky peek inside Princess Anne’s Gloucestershire home, thanks to that Instagram snap of her watching the Calcutta Cup with her husband in her splendidly no-nonsense sitting room with cabinetry apparently from MFI. Arguably, the exterior of Georgian Gatcombe Park, with its steeply sloping grounds is more aesthetically pleasing. The Festival of British Eventing is held there every August and the natural amphitheatre of the Park Bowl, in front of the house, is the perfect picnic spot to watch the cross-country. (6-8th August — unless organisers take the decision to hold it behind closed doors)

www.festivalofbritisheventing.com

Hever Castle

Anne Boleyn’s childhood home is a ravishing double-moated 13th century castle near Edenbridge in Kent. Picturesque picnic spots are abundant; the Horse Show Lawn offers a little shade, if required, and the prettiest views of the castle.

www.hevercastle.co.uk

Sudeley Castle

This country isn’t short of palaces with a connection to Henry VIII — but Sudeley is the only castle in private hands to have one of his queens buried within the grounds. Katherine Parr, his last and surviving wife, lived and died here. Her tomb is in St Mary’s church.

www.sudeleycastle.co.uk

Cliveden

Rooms in the hotel where the Duchess of Sussex spent her last night as Meghan Markle start from £565, but if you’re a National Trust member, you can enjoy the garden and grounds for free (otherwise entry for an adult costs £10). Head to the parterre with your hamper or sit amongst the statuary and topiary of the Long Garden.

https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/cliveden

Tintagel

A slightly tenuous royal connection here, given that King Arthur wasn’t linked to this dramatic spot on the north Cornwall coast until the 12th century — and he may not actually have existed at all. But how churlish to quibble when the scenery is this stunning and you can buy a surprisingly tasteful replica of Excalibur in the gift shop (£170).

https://www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/tintagel-castle/