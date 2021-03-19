France u-turn jab: AZ you were

It has been difficult to keep up with all the the twists and turns of Europe's vaccine procurement programme these past nine weeks though Mr S has tried his best. Few countries have vacillated on the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine more than France, where last month nearly 1 in 4 said they would not be getting the vaccine. In a country where vaccine hesitancy is rampant, you might have hoped that political and medical leaders would have offered a strong lead to the public but apparently not.

At the beginning of March, French medical authorities finally recommended the jab to over 65s, two months after president Emmanuel Macron called the AstraZeneca jab 'quasi-ineffective' for this age group. Then last week the country followed other European counterparts and suspended its use of the vaccine based on 37 cases in 17 million jabs, hours before one minister suggested suing AstraZeneca for breach of contract.

Now though, as Paris heads back into lockdown, France has changed tack again, with French Prime Minister Jean Castex expected to be vaccinated with the Oxford jab today. The roll out of the jab has started (again) along with similar efforts in Germany and Italy while a French government spokesman is quoted as saying there is no reason to reject the vaccine. The French Ambassador in London Catherine Colonna evenly proudly tweeted a pic of her jab card captioned 'Done. Safely.'

Colonna's predecessor in London Sylvie Bermann is of course currently touting her book 'Goodbye Britannia' with its withering judgements on Boris, Britain and the battle to leave the EU. Mr S wonders whether – in light of Brussels's failings on vaccine procurement – will Colonna's sequel be a bit more receptive to the idea of Brexit?

Update: Sharp eyed superjabber Hugo Gye has noted the date on Colonna's vaccine card – Tuesday 16 March. This is when its use was suspended in France, but Colonnna decided not to publicise the fact until today after the suspension was lifted.