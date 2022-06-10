FT’s Treasury ‘scoop’ shredded by FT readers

Has the Financial Times just been sold another pup? Its economics editor Chris Giles (who predicted that the Brexit vote would lead to recession) has written what could be a Labour Party press release today. He reports as fact a claim by the NIESR, a left-leaning economics think tank, that Rishi Sunak could have saved £11 billion had he taken their advice and taken out insurance against rising interest rates.

A startling claim, interesting hypothetical and worthy of a report. But the FT, in its excitement, decided to write this up as an expose - as if the money has actually been lost and they were revealing this to the world. This rather weird, highly hypothetical study was made into a splash.

Failure to insure leads to theoretical, rather than actual, losses, but the FT forgot this in its excitement. Nor is there any note of scepticism. By paragraph three, Giles is in full spin mode, talking as if the lost money was real.

'The loss to taxpayers is greater than the amount Conservatives have accused former Labour chancellor and prime minister Gordon Brown of costing the UK between 2003 and 2010, when he sold some of the nation’s gold reserves at rock bottom prices.'

Or course Brown personally ordered the sale of the gold, a disastrous foray into asset management. And the 'blunder' to which the FT refers is a decision not taken.

Furthermore, plenty of the proposals laid out by the NIESR would interfere with Bank of England’s independence, so why lay the blame on Sunak’s door? A newspaper like the FT is supposed to know where such decisions are taken: why muddy the water and take its readers for fools?

Many of those who can afford the hefty FT subscription were quick to protest against being spun in this way. Plenty of traders are painfully aware that no one expected the inflation rise (that very much includes the FT – in fact Rishi Sunak was one of the people pointing out the inflationary risks last year) so why the ‘hindsight trading’ now?

And why present it as a scandal? If you play that game, then who in the City is not guilty of the same scandal? Here are a choice of FT readers’ comments:

Am highly amused by the idea that the NIESR is not partisan? When did this happen? Yesterday evening? Also amused that our Chancellor should become a hedge fund manager all at the same time.The NIESR is looked upon in Westminster as a long time ally of the Labour Party. Has the FT not noticed this?

No analysis of whether the NIESR proposals are practically viable or what the other implications of their suggestions would be (re. central bank independence, gilt mkt constraints , impact on commercial banks, policy implications of central banks and treasuries trading in the way suggested, are there any precedents etc.).

This is a painfully political article from a paper that pretty clearly just has it in for the Tories.

Struggle to follow this article, the tsy is supposed to contradict BoE’s (independent..?.) money printing and mess up the market by hedging against rate rises? Who would take the other side of the trade? The BoE?

The BoE’s QE has very significantly reduced the effective maturity of the uk's debt; and therefore increased its sensitivity to interest rate rises. That effect dwarfs this article's contemplated interest rate swap. But maybe blaming the Gvnr isn't so much fun (and anyway QE has other effects).

I'd expect better of the FT - clickbait headline and lacking any decent explanation/analysis.