Full list of Downing Street parties

So, how many is that now? The revelations by the Telegraph that Downing Street staff partied on the day before Prince Philip's funeral is just the latest in a series of revelations about what went on behind closed doors during the Covid crisis. By Steerpike's count there have been reports of at least *twelve* parties which allegedly broke Covid restrictions as they changed repeatedly throughout the pandemic. Most of these gatherings were held in No. 10 Downing Street but other Whitehall departments also got in on the act. Below is a timeline of all the alleged soirees, shindigs and not-so-socially distanced jamborees held in SW1 over the past two years...

15 May 2020:

An image was published by the Guardian capturing Boris Johnson, his then fiancée, Carrie, and 15 other people with bottles of wine and a cheeseboard in the Downing Street garden.

20 May 2020

BYOB party, after the PM's Principal Private Secretary Martin Reynolds emailed more than 100 members of staff. Over 40 people are reported to have attended the gathering to enjoy the 'lovely weather', including Boris and Carrie, with guests told to 'bring your own booze'.

13 November 2020

Boris and Carrie flat party to mark the departure of comms chief Lee Cain, with reports of 'loud music' and 'the sound of a party' coming from the flat.

25 November 2020

Around 24 Treasury staff working on the Autumn Spending Review are said to have had 'impromptu drinks' in the office after working hours.

27 November 2020

A leaving party was allegedly organised for senior aide Cleo Watson. Sources claimed that Boris Johnson was present and gave a speech.

10 December 2020

Department for Education Christmas party featuring 'drinks and canapes' with then Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said to have given a speech.

14 December 2020

Tory London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey held an 'unauthorised gathering' for 25 Tories in CCHQ.

15 December 2020

Downing Street Christmas quiz: staff were 'huddled' together while conferring on questions and 'knocking back fizz, wine and beer.'

16 December 2020

The Department for Transport Christmas gathering with senior civil servants reported to have been 'boozing and dancing.'

17 December 2020

Cabinet Office Christmas party: a gathering of up to 20 staff was held in the Cabinet Office for a Christmas quiz with invitations titled ‘Christmas party.’

18 December 2020

Downing Street Christmas party, with between 40 and 50 people reported to have attended, with speeches, a cheeseboard, wine and secret Santa.

16 April 2021

Two parties were held in No. 10. Boris Johnson's director of communications, James Slack, had his leaving drinks while Johnson’s personal photographer also had a leaving party downstairs in the No. 10 basement. A DJ is reported to have played with one staff member dispatched to Co-Op to buy a suitcase of wine.