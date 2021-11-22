Harry and Meghan finally fly commercial

It takes a lot to surprise Mr S these days but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have indeed managed it. The carbon-splurging duo must have been reading Steerpike's musings on their eco-hypocrisy after appearing to (temporarily, at least) junk their love of private jets. The recalcitrant royals were reportedly spotted sneaking into a commercial airliner to Los Angeles following their recent 'tour' of New York, judging by a picture shared by a fellow passenger on social media that appeared to show Harry in a suit and face mask disembarking from the plane. The over-excited American gushed that:

“ Ok this might sound unbelievable and I couldn't get a good picture and I get you can say this could literally be anyone....BUT....Prince Harry and Meghan were on our flight to LA last night! We were held up for about 20 minutes from our departure time and they were snuck into the last 2 seats. We didn't even know until a girl waiting to get off the plane next to us pointed them out. I couldn't get my phone out fast enough but it was them.

Inconveniencing others? It does sound like the Sussexes to be fair. The passenger continued breathlessly that as soon as the flight ended the multimillionaires were 'quickly whisked away and we were in shock that we were so close and breathing the same air as our beloved royals!' And to think, some Americans fought a war to free themselves of such forelock-tugging...

Of course, being Harry and Meghan, there's always an element of performance to such shenanigans. Just last month the couple appeared onstage at the Global Citizen Live event, which promoted, in part, cutting American emissions in half by 2030. Hours later they jetted out of New York on a private plane to Southern California, a flight which should have emitted about 65 tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

That came just weeks after the good Duke of Sussex took two private jets in a row to attend a polo match. There was also the time he reportedly to have stayed at the Google climate summit in 2019 on a a gas-guzzling 'superyacht', of the kind that emits 7,020 tons of carbon dioxide per year, or 19 tons per day. And let's not forget Harry's decision to financially back an 'ethical' Wall Street fund that provides the oil and gas industry with products and services for oil drilling.

Still, there is a certain shrewd logic to Harry and Meghan's 'man/woman of the people' shtick. Back in August 2019, in the halcyon days pre-Haxit, the couple were embarrassed after William and Kate pulled the same trick by taking a £73-a-head Flybe flight with their children, days after the Sussexes had flown to Nice and Ibiza on private jets within 11 days.

Looks like Harry and Meghan have been taking a leaf out of the Cambridges's playbook...