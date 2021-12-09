Hillary Clinton’s latest masterclass

It's been a tough few years for poor old Hillary. Since losing the 2016 contest to Donald Trump, the 'most qualified candidate in history' has mostly dedicated herself to collecting honorary degrees and blaming the Russians for Brexit. But now the former Senator has sallied forth for her biggest blunder since Benghazi to present her own 'Masterclass' on the skills she's developed throughout her career. Lesson one: how to lose a presidential election.

In a short trailer released yesterday, Clinton gushed about how she intended to publicly read for the first time the victory speech she would have given had she not, er, lost to Trump. Hand clutched to heaving bosom, eyes welling up in tears, the onetime Secretary of State tells how her peroration would've reflected her pronouns – me/me/me – by predictably making the (fictitious) result all about her. Clinton told viewers:

“ In this lesson, I’m going to face one of my most public defeats head-on by sharing with you the speech I had hoped to deliver if I had won the 2016 election. I’ve never shared this with anybody. I’ve never read it out loud.

I’m excited to invite you to join my new @Masterclass. pic.twitter.com/1Mo1jxwwxC I’ll be teaching the skills I developed throughout my career—the challenges, the triumphs, and all the rest.I hope these lessons will help you chart your own path with passion and purpose. https://t.co/1hCU0gbu6b December 8, 2021

The New York Times – who else? – reports that in the speech, Clinton intended to tell her fellow Americans about how her victory means so much to all women as 'now they know, and the world knows, that in America, every boy and every girl can grow up to be whatever they dream — even president of the United States.'

Still, Mr S looks forward to watching her class to find out how women can lose national elections too. On this one, at least, #imwithher.