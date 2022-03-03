Holyrood offers Ukraine counselling

It's now a week since Russia's invasion of Ukraine and there's no sign of an end in sight yet. The casualty lists have mounted on both sides, with the Kremlin admitting to 500 Russian dead, compared to America's estimate of 2,000 on Moscow's side. One millions Ukrainians meanwhile are estimated to have fled the country in the past seven days, with Kiev claiming that 2,000 civilians have been killed in Russian attacks. Sanctions meanwhile continue to be applied by a raft of European and Western powers against the embattled Putin regime.

Such suffering now appears to have extended all the way up north to the Scottish parliament, where staff and MSPs are being told they can now receive counselling if they have been affected by the 'distressing' 'evolving situation in Ukraine.' An email went out this morning from the Presiding Officer and Holyrood's chief executive, saying that:

“ If you are experiencing emotional distress or are concerned about your wellbeing, please speak to someone. You can call the employee assistance programme, a free and confidential counselling service for MSPs, MSP staff and Parliament staff. For any support you might need at work, you can talk to your manager or employing MSP... We can all play a part by showing support and understanding to each other in this difficult time as we look to the future with hope for peace.

First, the brazen attempts by SNP nationalist types to shoehorn the struggle into their fight for independence. And now, this effort to make the Ukrainian invasion all about Holyrood. Finally, someone thinking of the real victims in all of this.