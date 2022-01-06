Is Molly-Mae a Thatcherite?

She is the glamorous blonde who's the talk of the town. Enterprising, ambitious, sharp-elbowed, with a career that embodies the Fiat 500 Tory dream. A charismatic, self-made woman whose free market philosophy of selfish individualism will make her the toast of Thatcherites everywhere. No, not Liz Truss; but rather Love Island contestant Molly-Mae Hague.

For the Foreign Secretary isn't the only liberty-lover able to make a splash they days. Mr Steerpike's favourite reality TV star has caused something of a ferocious backlash this week with her comments on a podcast preaching the virtues of hard work and equal opportunity. Hague has managed to spark the ire of the social media socialists by declaring that:

“ You’re given one life and it’s down to you what you do with it. You can literally go in any direction. When I’ve spoken about that in the past I have been slammed a little bit, with people saying "it’s easy for you to say that because you’ve not grown up in poverty, so for you to sit there and say we all have the same 24 hours in a day is not correct." But, technically, what I’m saying is correct. We do.

Cue much froth and fury from the usual suspects about the audacity of anyone under 40 endorsing something approaching a Conservative creed. Sure, it was hardly the Sermon on the Mount; but Hague's paean to pulling-yourself-up-by-your-bootstraps was a welcome departure from the usual utopian claptrap.

Still, as a resident in Manchester – the birthplace of Victorian liberalism – and a resolute believer in unbridled capitalism – as evidenced by her Pretty Little Thing deal – it's surely only a matter of time before she's appearing on an Adam Smith Institute panel at the Tory party conference. Watch out Liz: there's a new free-market blonde in town. Finally, she could be the first Hague to become PM