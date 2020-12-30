Johnson’s Brexit deal sails through the Commons

Boris Johnson's Brexit deal has passed the Commons with a majority of 448 at its third reading – with MPs voting 521 in favour to 73 against. The bill will now go to the House of Lords where it is expected to pass all its stages before the end of the day, ahead of the UK exiting the transition period at midnight.

In terms of rebellions, the number of Tory MPs not voting for the deal is approaching minuscule. While Owen Paterson said he would not be able to back it on the grounds of the arrangement for Northern Ireland, the general mood in the Tory party is buoyant with the deal serving to unite MPs from the various factions.

As for the Labour rebellion, it was not as large as some had expected. But Starmer still has faced resignations over his decision to back Johnson's deal. Labour MP Helen Hayes has resigned as a shadow Cabinet Office minister on the grounds that she could not support the bill.

This is a moment of triumph for Johnson and his team, and marks the end of a long and divisive chapter for the party. However, there is little in the way of a break for Johnson's government with the next announcement in the Chamber on tiers as more areas are placed under the strictest tier four restrictions.