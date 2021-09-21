Sing for your supper: London’s best Karaoke booths

After Cabinet members recently took to the microphone for a karaoke evening, is Westminster's new favourite hobby on course for a winter comeback? With summer days of al fresco cocktails and late-night picnics in the park almost behind us, a let-your-hair-down evening belting out karaoke could be just the answer.

Here’s our guide to London’s best booths.

Bloomsbury Bowling Lanes

Cosy rooms with vinyl records covering every inch of wall, studded leather sofas and low-lit kitschy lamps create a perfectly funky vibe for an evening of crooning along to Otis Reading and Stevie Wonder.

This retro bowling alley, which is a short hop from Russell Square station, has eight lanes and the only vintage above lane ball return outside of America. There is also an American bar and diner with a wide selection of craft beers.

Its five private karaoke rooms fit from 8 to 25 people and give you access to more than 30,000 songs. Prices start from £40 per hour - although Mondays, Tuesdays and Sundays are half price.

From Thursday to Saturday the lanes host live music - from indie bands to DJs.

https://bloomsburybowling.com/karaoke

Bunga Bunga Battersea

With a name made famous by Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s debaucherous parties, Bunga Bunga promises a wild night out.

Every Friday and Saturday from 7pm the stage of this south west London venue is taken over by wannabe Britneys and Mariahs. Sparklers and confetti often feature to add some extra pizzazz.

There are 1,000s of songs to choose from, a high-tech sound system and a huge range of abilities. Singing takes place on stage so this is one for the brave.

On Thursday nights Bunga Bunga hosts “Singo Bingo” - a cross between karaoke and bingo with prizes on offer which range from limoncello shots to a Fiat 500.

Tables are equipped with a vintage red telephone so that you can dial another table - whether that’s for flirting, making new friends or telling them to get some vocal training.

There’s a club upstairs for those wanting to dance the night away. Bunga Bunga also does a well-priced Italian menu, serving its signature metre-long pizzas from £10 each.

https://www.bungabunga.com/battersea/

SuperStar BBQ

Two things that Koreans love are barbecued food and karaoke. This slick restaurant just by Tottenham Court Road station has both in spades.

The private karaoke room fits up to 14 people and costs £100 per hour Thursday to Sunday evenings or £70 per hour at all other times. There are English, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese or Filipino songs to choose from.

Kick off the night by cooking your own dinner in the restaurant. The menu is designed to be grilled and the coals are right in front of you, so you can decide for yourself how well done you’d like your food.

You can go for the set menu, which comes with a range of things to barbeque (from wine-infused pork belly to tiger prawns), side dishes, desserts and a Korean cinnamon drink. Or you can choose ingredients yourself, such as rare types of mushroom. Purchasing all the ingredients can add up fast - so don’t expect a cheap meal.

The restaurant itself is stylishly modern, with a glass facade and bubble-shaped light installations hanging from the ceiling.

https://www.superstarbbq.co.uk/karaoke

Village 512

This bubble-gum pink and lilac bar is a new addition to Dalston’s buzzy nightlife scene.

The fairy lights, rainbow lanterns and neon table lamps create an other worldly feel where it seems like anything goes - including late-night karaoke.

A weekly drag karaoke night will be launching at Village 512 imminently.

The venue prides itself on being an inclusive, LGBTQ+ friendly space - so there’s absolutely no chance of judgement on your cheesy song choice.

It is open till 6am on Fridays and Saturdays and does a funky selection of cocktails to keep the all-nighters going.

https://www.facebook.com/512village512/

Hyper Reality

Few people know that a few hundred metres from Whitechapel station, sandwiched between supermarkets and laundrettes, is a virtual reality kingdom with portals to various gaming worlds - from zombie apocalypses to pro boxing rings and roller coaster parks.

Hyper Reality also does a VR version of laser tag (£8 per person) and there is a club room with an almost 4m wide screen for private karaoke and gaming.

Prices start from £20 an hour for 2 people. Each additional person is £8 per person per hour.

The attentive team will take requests in advance of any songs you’d like them to add to the karaoke list.

https://hyper-reality.io/#