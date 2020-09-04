Kay Burley’s bizarre takedown

  1. Coffee House
What a scandalous idea, drinking with someone you might disagree with. Rather than grilling the transport secretary over his own views, Sky's Kay Burley instead decided to attack Grant Shapps over whether he would 'have a drink with' Tony Abbott because of his perceived 'homophobia'. Which seems an odd line of questioning given the fact Burley is a well-known Westminster partygoers and has no doubt attended the odd do alongside someone she disagrees with. 

In fact, Burley was once spotted leaving Piers Morgan's Christmas drinks after what looks to have been a night of unconstrained revelry. All fun and games, and Mr S would never criticise someone for enjoying the odd drink.

But given Burley's line of questioning this morning, Steerpike would like to know why she was so eager to have a drink with Morgan, a man with his own history of questionable views.

Perhaps Burley should have inspected Morgan's track record before she agreed to share a few proseccos with the veteran hack. Or perhaps she should just accept that you can enjoy a drink with someone without being responsible for their views.

Written bySteerpike

Steerpike is The Spectator's gossip columnist, serving up the latest tittle tattle from Westminster and beyond. Email tips to steerpike@spectator.co.uk.

