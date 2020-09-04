Kay Burley’s bizarre takedown

What a scandalous idea, drinking with someone you might disagree with. Rather than grilling the transport secretary over his own views, Sky's Kay Burley instead decided to attack Grant Shapps over whether he would 'have a drink with' Tony Abbott because of his perceived 'homophobia'. Which seems an odd line of questioning given the fact Burley is a well-known Westminster partygoers and has no doubt attended the odd do alongside someone she disagrees with.

Would Grant Shapps have a drink with Tony Abbott? pic.twitter.com/bWNphGg3Ky Only once he had ‘checked the record’ for himself over some of Abbott's controversial comments. JM #KayBurley September 4, 2020

In fact, Burley was once spotted leaving Piers Morgan's Christmas drinks after what looks to have been a night of unconstrained revelry. All fun and games, and Mr S would never criticise someone for enjoying the odd drink.

Kay Burley, 57, CARRIED OUT of Piers Morgan’s festive party looking worse for wearhttps://t.co/nS4bFZsedF pic.twitter.com/nh3WGyhIHA December 22, 2017

But given Burley's line of questioning this morning, Steerpike would like to know why she was so eager to have a drink with Morgan, a man with his own history of questionable views.

As I've said before, I’m ashamed of some of the inappropriate language I used in The Sun thirty years ago about gay stars. They were different times, but that’s no excuse - it was offensive, it was wrong, and I apologise for it. https://t.co/HjdG9VfLZD January 29, 2020

Perhaps Burley should have inspected Morgan's track record before she agreed to share a few proseccos with the veteran hack. Or perhaps she should just accept that you can enjoy a drink with someone without being responsible for their views.