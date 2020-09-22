  1. Coffee House
Labour frontbencher: Covid is an opportunity

With the country facing a possible second wave and the prospect of further restrictions to our daily lives, Labour’s Kate Green has an entirely different train of thought.  

The shadow education secretary wondered how best to exploit the coronavirus for political gain. Speaking at a Labour Connected event, Green said: 'I think we should use the opportunity, don’t let a good crisis go to waste'. 

These comments somewhat overshadowed Keir Starmer’s keynote conference speech, with shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy forced to make an embarrassing apology during this morning's accompanying media rounds.

Written bySteerpike

Steerpike is The Spectator's gossip columnist, serving up the latest tittle tattle from Westminster and beyond. Email tips to steerpike@spectator.co.uk.

