Lee Cain gets his Brexit readies

The recent turmoil in the Tory party has only been surpassed by that in Boris Johnson's No. 10. Various faces have come and gone during the Doctor Who style-regenerations these past three years, from Eddie Lister and Dominic Cummings to Dan Rosenfield and Allegra Stratton. One of Johnson's four director of communications who fell by the wayside was Lee Cain. His role as head of broadcast for Vote Leave in the Brexit referendum secured him a series of special advisor roles, culminating in the top media role in Downing Street.

Since quitting his post at the end of 2020, Cain has returned to the world of the private sector. Political fall-outs don't always end well for those involved but the top spinner seems to be doing rather well. He's earning £5,000 a pop on the after-dinner circuit and started his own consultancy company – Charlesbye – named after the street he grew up on in Ormskirk, Lancashire. He promotes his company's services off the back of the turbulent 18 months he spent in No. 10, writing on LinkedIn that he 'convinced the UK to "Take Back Control", "Back Boris", "Get Brexit Done" and "Stay at Home, Protect the NHS, Save Lives."

And the 'memorable, powerful and authentic' work being devised by the 'key architect of the most successful and talked about political campaigns in modern British history' seems to be paying off for Cain. For Charlesbye this week posted their first accounts since being incorporated in February 2021. The four man-company now boasts £300,000 in total assets less current liabilities off the back of its first year's work, thanks to commissions with clients including the Premier League, Orcadian Energy and the national lottery operator Camelot.

Talk about a winning ticket for the former Mirror chicken man.