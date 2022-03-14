Matt Hancock’s refugee embrace

Who should be on this year's Honours' List? For Mr Steerpike, the answer is clear: Matt Hancock, MBE, for services to comedy. In recent months the rule-breaking romantic has performed a series of eye-catching antics to try and aid his bid back to power.

There was the Capital Jingle Bell Ball where he rocked up with Gina looking like a metrosexual Bond villain. There was the Serpentine swimming sesh when he ended up in hot water and the excruciating podcast interview in which he spoke about casual sex. And then of course there was the HarperCollins incident where the American publishing house had to distance themselves from reports Hancock was planning a self-justificatory Covid memoir.

Now though, with memories of the pandemic beginning to fade, Hancock clearly senses an opportunity. First, the former Health Secretary got his ex-aides back together last week for a team reunion. And today, Hancock's face shines out from the front page of the Daily Telegraph under the headline 'We did get the big calls right on Covid, now it's time to learn the lessons for the future.' Remove the CCTV camera next time, perhaps?

Undaunted by past criticisms, Hancock has now taken to Twitter this afternoon to throw his weight behind the government's new refugee scheme, declaring:

“ I strongly welcome the Government's Homes for Ukraine scheme. I will be signing up and opening my home to support our Ukrainian friends. I urge everyone who is able to help to register and welcome a family in desperate need. We must stand with Ukraine.

Given his ongoing divorce to Martha, Hancock is an, er, interesting choice to help desperate families and broken homes. From Russia With Love, indeed.