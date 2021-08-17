  1. Coffee House
Michael Gove puts No. 10 on the market

Michael Gove puts No. 10 on the market
Cabinet office minister Michael Gove has put his £2.25 million west London home on the market. The house, which has a black painted door just like the real No. 10 in Downing Street, is described by estate agents as a 'big boned period house' that 'oozes style'.

The house sale comes just over a month after Michael and his partner Sarah Vine announced they were separating. They have been married since 2001 and have two children. According to the estate agents, the property is: ‘A wonderful Victorian terraced house with two floors of excellent living/entertaining space and a walled garden.’

Gove bought the house back in 2017 for £2 million. Its previous owner was reportedly David Morgan-Hewitt, managing director at the Queen’s favourite hotel, The Goring.

The house gained notoriety last year after Mail on Sunday columnist Sarah shared a photo of a bookcase with a book by David Irving, the Holocaust denier, and a copy of The Bell Curve, which controversially claims that ethnicity can play a part in determining IQ.

Mr S couldn't spot either book on the property particulars this time around, but was surprised to see two books about Thatcher — sandwiched between ones about Hitler and Napoleon.

