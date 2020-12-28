Ministers plan to push recess back

As ministers consider placing more ares under Tier 4 restrictions in the upcoming tier review, there are a growing number of Tory MPs keen to get back to parliament and scrutinise the government's plans. However, they will likely have to wait. Coffee House understands that plans are afoot to push back recess dates by a week.

When the Commons sits on Wednesday to vote on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal, MPs will also be asked to vote to extend recess until 11 January. It had been due to end 7 January. MPs have been told the reason for the change of plan is concerns over Covid rates – and that MPs travelling from various parts of the country could fuel further spread of the virus. As for Wednesday's session, MPs have are being encouraged to join proceedings remotely.

The plans are already attracting criticism on the grounds that other key workers are being expected to go to work during this period. It will likely also land badly with those Tory backbenchers who already hold the view that the Prime Minister has treated parliament disrespectfully in his announcements made without consultation in recent weeks.