My nightmare

Alex Salmond has been cleared of sexually assaulting nine women. The former Scottish first minister released this statement outside court:

'Ladies and gentlemen, just over a year ago, when we finished the Civil Action and Judicial Review, I said I had great faith in the court system in Scotland. That faith has been much reinforced today. So I'd like to start by explaining that faith and thanking the jury for their decision. I'd also like to thank the court service who have been courteous beyond limit over the last two weeks and for the police officers who've manned this trial under these extraordinary circumstances.

Obviously, above all, I'd like to thank my friends and family for standing by me. Over the last two years, I'd like to thank my brilliant legal team who are absolutely exceptional. And I'd like to thank all of the people who have sent so many messages over the last 18 months or so, but particularly in recent days.

As many of you will know, there is certain evidence that I would have liked to have seen led in this trial, but for a variety of reasons, we were not able to do so. At some point, that information, that facts and that evidence will see the light of day. But it won't be this day and it won't be this day for a very good reason.

And that is whatever nightmare I've been in over these last two years, it is as of nothing compared to the nightmare of every single one of us is currently living through. People are dying. Many more are going to die...and my strong, strong advice to you is to go home, those who can and able to take care of your families and God help us all. Thank you very much. Thank you.'