Nicola Sturgeon offers a glimpse of what lockdown easing will mean

One issue the government is reluctant to discuss publicly is an exit strategy out of the lockdown. Inside 10 Downing Street, there's a sense that it's become a media obsession when the day-to-day focus ought to really be on encouraging the public to practise social distancing. During Wednesday's press conference, chief medical officer Chris Whitty did discuss how long social distancing could be in place for, suggesting it would likely be for the calendar year as it was 'wholly unrealistic' to expect lockdown restrictions to be lifted wholesale.

Today Nicola Sturgeon has gone further than any Conservative minister is currently prepared to. The First Minister has started to set out what a gradual lifting of lockdown could look like. In an apparent swipe at the UK government, she said it was important to treat the public like adults and have a grown-up conversation. While the devolved nations don't have to all be in lockstep, Boris Johnson is determined that the UK must act as one as it heads out of the lockdown. As James writes in this week's magazine, this is already creating issues as there is a worry the devolved administrations (which are not responsible for the economy in the same way that central government is) are almost certain to want to be more cautious than London.

It follows that the First Minister's words on potential steps give an indication of what we could expect in the coming weeks and months. Sturgeon said that it was too early to lift any restrictions but the time would come in due course as they 'must find a better balance than the one we have right now'. According to Scottish government guidance, any easing will still involve some form of physical distancing and hand hygiene. The specifics will vary from sector to sector when it comes to schools, transport, business and recreation. As reported when it comes to the Whitehall planning on the issue, social gatherings in pubs and large events are likely to be on hold for some time; these will be towards the end stage of any easing. Outdoor activities are likely to be relaxed before indoor pursuits.

One particular issue on which there are thought to be different views in Westminster and Holyrood is when schools will return. Sturgeon said that classrooms may have to be reconfigured before this can happen.

Crucially when asked whether people across the UK could be faced with multiple lockdowns imposed at short notice, Sturgeon said this could well happen. If the virus flares up again to a point where it is spreading at too high a level, stricter social distancing could be brought back. With the UK government liaising with Sturgeon on the lockdown, today's comments are a reminder that there is unlikely to be a quick return to normality.