  1. Coffee House
  2. Coffee House

Steerpike

Nicola Sturgeon’s impossible achievement

Nicola Sturgeon's impossible achievement
(Photo by Fraser Bremner - Pool/Getty Images)
Text settings
Comments

Earlier this week, the Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon boasted that 99.9 per cent of older people in care homes had been vaccinated. An impressive figure, one that she deserves to boast about — providing, of course, she acknowledges the successful vaccine drive has been thanks to the whole United Kingdom. 

Now though it seems the saintly Sturgeon has gone a step further — managing to vaccinate over 100 per cent of all care home residents. 

Perhaps it might be worth the Edinburgh government updating their official metrics so they include a more accurate estimate. Truly the Scottish National Party's glorious endeavours know no bounds...

Written bySteerpike

Steerpike is The Spectator's gossip columnist, serving up the latest tittle tattle from Westminster and beyond. Email tips to steerpike@spectator.co.uk.

Comments
Topics in this articlePoliticsscotlandnicola sturgeonsnp
Useful links
More from The Spectator
About us
Subscribe
Useful links
About us
More from The Spectator
Subscribe