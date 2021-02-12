Nicola Sturgeon’s impossible achievement

Earlier this week, the Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon boasted that 99.9 per cent of older people in care homes had been vaccinated. An impressive figure, one that she deserves to boast about — providing, of course, she acknowledges the successful vaccine drive has been thanks to the whole United Kingdom.

Now though it seems the saintly Sturgeon has gone a step further — managing to vaccinate over 100 per cent of all care home residents.

I asked Nicola Sturgeon about this care homes vaccination rates issue yesterday and if the 99.9% figure she quoted was robust (or if she should perhaps be quoting a range) given the 30,000 population is an estimate. Today it's over 100% https://t.co/X7wCFJQeUf February 12, 2021

Perhaps it might be worth the Edinburgh government updating their official metrics so they include a more accurate estimate. Truly the Scottish National Party's glorious endeavours know no bounds...