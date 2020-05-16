Aronian–Vidit, Online Nations Cup, May 2020. Vidit has just captured axb3 en passant. Aronian’s next move revealed a powerful concept. What was it? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 18 May. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1…b5! 2 Qd3 (2 Qc6 Qe4+) Qb7! White resigned in view of 3 Rc5 Re5! winning the rook.

Anthony Vitofski, Radcliffe, Manchester