Luke McShane

No. 674

From magazine issue: 9 October 2021
White to play. Mamedyarov–Artemiev, MeltwaterChampions Final 2021. Black’s last move, was Ra8-a4, attacking the pawn on g4. But it allowed Mamedyarov a decisive tactical opportunity. What did he play? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 11 October. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1 Ng4+! Ke6 2 d5+ Kd6 3 Qc6#

Last week’s winner Andrew English, Abingdon, Oxon

Written byLuke McShane

Luke McShane is chess columnist for The Spectator.

