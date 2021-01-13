PMQs: Starmer pressures Johnson over tighter restrictions

The first Prime Minister's Questions of the year was a bad tempered affair. In the socially distanced chamber — where every MP bar the two party leaders wore a mask — Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson shared several tense exchanges with allegations of misinformation and hypocrisy rife. Near the end of Starmer's questions, House of Commons speaker Lindsay Hoyle intervened asking the Prime Minister to withdraw a claim of hypocrisy and then cutting him off when he was giving his final answer. Johnson looked unimpressed.

In terms of the politics, Starmer used the session to try and get on the front foot over the new restrictions. He argued that it was clear that tougher restrictions than the ones currently on offer were required — asking why, if the infection rate was higher than in March, the restrictions to tackle it were looser. The Labour leader said it was inevitable Johnson would belatedly adopt this approach so why bother with the wait. To this, the Prime Minister replied that if Starmer had had his way the country would have been in a 12 month continuous lockdown.

However, Johnson hinted that new restrictions could be on the way. He said that he would not — and had not — ruled out tighter rules. But he pointed to data suggesting that the current measures were having some effect. This points to the different between Starmer and Johnson's approach. While they may eventually both end up in the same place, the Prime Minister does not mind waiting until the last moment because he views any attempt to keep people's liberties in place/allow people more freedom as the right thing to do.

Ministers privately do expect tighter rules before this lockdown ends — the measures viewed as most likely by officials are a ban on households mixing for exercise and tighter rules for those going to work still. However, before anything is decided on, Downing Street would prefer to wait and see whether the new measures are working so they can then work out how much of this is really needed. In the meantime, expect tougher messaging on the current rules. Particularly on the government's new favourite activity to bash – takeaway hot drinks (two women were fined — now retracted — recently for driving five miles to go on a walk with two cups of coffee). I understand one draft advert being considered for publication reads 'grabbing a coffee can kill'.