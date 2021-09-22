Rob Roberts’ recruitment crisis

Over the summer Britain has been facing something of an employment crisis. Shops, bars and restaurants have all had a tough time recruiting workers, forcing bosses to up their salary offers. And it appears no man in Parliament knows that better than the Member for Delyn, Rob Roberts.

For those not aware, Roberts' main claim to fame since being elected in 2019 has been the allegations of sexual harassment and sexual misconduct made against him by not one, but two, former staff members. He texted a junior female employee with an offer to 'fool around with no strings' while Roberts also asked another male staffer out for dinner. The MP subsequently lost the Tory whip and was suspended from Parliament for six weeks in May but is now back and embarrassing his colleagues on the green benches.

It seems though that few now want to work for the Delyn backbencher, amid talk in Westminster of a 'staffing crisis' in his office. An advert was posted earlier today on the popular Work4MP website, advertising for a senior parliamentary assistant. The exceptionally high salary being offered – between £36,575 to £52,067 – might hint at the difficulties Roberts is having in recruiting new staff. Excitingly, the new hire will act as a 'peer mentor' for a junior researcher but must also be 'sympathetic to the aims and values of the Conservative party' – an interesting requirement given Roberts is very much still suspended by the Tories.

One former employee of Roberts told Mr S: 'It's no wonder he is having difficulties hiring people – the more surprising thing is the fact that he's still an MP.' Still, if that doesn't take your fancy, other gigs currently going on W4MP include media monitoring at CCHQ. What better way to find out all the headlines Roberts has been making?