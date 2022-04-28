Sleepwalking into censorship: a reply to Nadine Dorries

In this week’s magazine I look at the threats posed by the so-called Online Safety Bill now making its way through the House of Commons. Politicians, I argue, have given themselves censorship powers by creating a new category of forbidden speech: 'legal but harmful'. The government will ask social media companies to do the censoring – and threaten them if they do not. The idea is for the UK to fine them up to 10 per cent of global revenue ( billions) if they publish 'harmful' content – but harmful is not really defined. The censorship potential is wide open.

Nadine Dorries, the Culture Secretary, has suggested that the jokes of the comedian Jimmy Carr would be harmful. She has also suggested that Twitter 'pile-ons' would be stopped. This matters because no one really has a clue how the government will define 'harmful' – with so much cash at stake, Twitter, Google, Facebook and YouTube cannot afford to take any risks. They make almost no money publishing political content, yet stand to lose billions by getting it wrong. So why take the risk? This is the problem.

Ms Dorries has taken exception to my article and announced on Twitter (where else?) that it 'is wrong in four key ways. This is an important debate so I’d like to take each of her points in turn.

CLAIM ONE: 'Nothing in the bill requires companies to remove legal free speech. Our aim is to make tech firms protect their users and kids and uphold their own T&Cs'.

On the contrary, the whole point of her bill is to require companies to remove legal free speech if it is judged 'harmful' by creating a new category called 'legal but harmful' (explained here). More importantly, her bill will inspire vastly more censorship than it will "require". What happens – indeed, what is already happening – is that social media firms remove or shadow-ban posts and arguments which their bots flag as problematic. This is not a conspiracy theory or a fear but a statement of what is already happening. Examples:

David Davis’s speech against vaccine passports removed by YouTube

Socialist Workers Party page removed by Facebook

Professor Carl Heneghan and Tom Jefferson’s analysis of face mask data labelled 'false information' by Facebook.

This is just for starters. These social media companies can lose millions if they are judged to have published ‘harmful’ material so they will take down stuff if there is even a tiny chance of minority arguments being judged – by a bot – of being harmful.

2. CLAIM TWO: "Right now tech bosses can arbitrarily remove posts even if they don’t break their T&Cs. We’ve seen countless examples of it happening. Our bill will end that because firms will have to follow clear rules without grey areas, which means a boost for free speech"

Her bill will in no way end the arbitrary removal (or shadow-banning) of posts: instead, it will inspire lots more such activity as social media companies will affirm. Rather than have 'clear rules without grey areas' it has unfathomable rules with grey areas galore, they greyest one of all being the bill's inability to define what is 'harmful'. Vagueness here is fatal, as it leaves sweeping power to the regulator (who can themselves be overruled by Dorries) to define 'harmful'.

CLAIM THREE: 'We’re not turning tech bosses into media moguls. We’re forcing them to keep their promises to users about the behaviour they allow on their sites and giving regulator Ofcom powers to fine them if they fail to do so'.

No, the Online Safety bill will absolutely turn tech giants into moguls by asking them – in fact – ordering them, to become censors. Zuckerberg, Musk etc will have more power than Murdoch, Hearst or Beaverbook ever dreamed of because they can edit the individual news feed of literally billions of people. The Online Safety Bill gives them power to censor as much as they want without having to say what they have censored or why.

CLAIM FOUR: 'And finally, yes, the bill rightly has extra protection for journalistic and democratic content – but it’s not just for news outlets. Tech firms have to protect everyone’s free speech and give them a proper right of appeal if their posts are removed.'

Section 16 of the bill seeks to protect journalistic content. But in doing so, this draws an indefensible distinction. Why should journalism have free speech protection which is not afforded to the average citizen? 'Tech firms have to protect everyone’s free speech' she says: no, this bill gives them a duty to censor, not to 'protect free speech'. To censor whatever stands a small chance of being seen by her regulator as 'harmful'. And it does not define a 'proper' right of appeal so tech firms can still (as they do now) go through the motions.

I’ll give an example: when we recorded Lionel Shriver reading one of her columns it was penalised by YouTube on the grounds that it flouted 'community guidelines'. We appealed: they said the rejected our appeal because it flouted community guidelines ie. they went through this notions of appealing. The government's bill does not define nor ensure 'a proper right of appeal'.

SpectatorTV now has 157,000 subscribers and we’re lucky to have good relations with YouTube who I regard as one of the good guys: they didn’t censor claims that Covid was a Wuhan lab leak, for example. But it’s entirely our good luck that we have that relationship. This bill is dangerous because it offers so little protection to the small guys and gives so much power to the regulator.

I mean no disrespect to the Culture Secretary when I say that politicians can no more be trusted to regulate the media than foxes can be trusted to regulate a chicken coop. She is creating the most ambitious censorship apparatus in the democratic world – and one that can be used against her party in a heartbeat.

Erdogan and others will be watching open-mouthed. Such censorship is possible in a democracy? You can bully companies, threaten them with fines so they just err on the side of stopping minority voices? And then offer protection to your journalistic friends?

Right now, the Tories are on top. The ‘accidents’ are happening to far-left outfits: Novara Media was briefly taken down by YouTube for example. An error, but such errors will be far more likely in the new era that she is ushering in – with very little consideration about the long-term consequences.