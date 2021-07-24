  1. Magazine: 24 July 2021
  Crossword solution

Mr Magoo

Solution to 2513: Golden anniversary

From magazine issue: 24 July 2021
Solution to 2513: Golden anniversary
Comments

The announcement reads: ‘Fifty years ago, on July the third, Jac’s first crossword in this series was published.’ The shaded squares (from top to bottom) can be arranged to reveal SMURF, SARAH (Hayes, aka La Jerezana) MR MAGOO, MASS, COLUMBA, DOC, PABULUM, MARK (Kelmanson, aka CheeseCracker), ASCOT, RICHARD (Browne, aka Fieldfare) and JAMES (Brydon, aka Lavatch).

First prize Ian Dempsey, Oldwick, New Jersey

Runners-up Iain Tulloch, Glasgow; Stephen Rice, London SW1V

