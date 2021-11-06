Spectator competition winners: Beano acrostics

In Competition No. 3223, you were invited to supply an acrostic poem in which the first letter of each line, read vertically, spells DENNIS AND GNASHER.

A varied and excellent entry, which celebrated with gusto the Beano’s spirit of naughtiness and irreverence, also reflected how it has evolved to accommodate modern sensibilities. As Stuart Jeffries observed recently in this magazine, Dennis’s ‘bottom these days is rarely sore since corporal punishment is frowned upon and so he cannot be given his weekly slippering…’

William McGonagall, a regular fixture in the postbag at the moment, popped up again, this time courtesy of Frank Upton:

“ DC Thomson & Co Limited of bonnie Dundee!

But he was nudged out by the winners, below, who snaffle £25 each.

“ Dennis was my boyhood hero

“ Do not drub me with the slipper

“ Dad it was who took the Beano,

“ Dennis the rebel, he bursts off the page,

“ Dundee is the home of jute and jampot:

“ Dennis appeared in 1951,

No. 3226: show time

You are invited to rewrite, in pompous and prolix style, any well-known simple poem. Please email entries of up to 16 lines to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 17 November.