Spectator competition winners: Beano acrostics

In Competition No. 3223, you were invited to supply an acrostic poem in which the first letter of each line, read vertically, spells DENNIS AND GNASHER.
A varied and excellent entry, which celebrated with gusto the Beano’s spirit of naughtiness and irreverence, also reflected how it has evolved to accommodate modern sensibilities. As Stuart Jeffries observed recently in this magazine, Dennis’s ‘bottom these days is rarely sore since corporal punishment is frowned upon and so he cannot be given his weekly slippering…’
William McGonagall, a regular fixture in the postbag at the moment, popped up again, this time courtesy of Frank Upton:
“DC Thomson & Co Limited of bonnie Dundee!(Esteemed for jam, jute and journalism and as my home city)Never in history has there breathed such a MenaceNor sich a braw wee loon as Dennis!
“Dennis was my boyhood heroEvery Thursday, in the Beano;Naughty, nasty window smasher,Never far from faithful Gnasher.Imp and devil, tiny terror,Showering trouble on his father,Always up for something awful,Never spurning the unlawful.Dennis was a mayhem plannerGood with saw and club and spanner,Not afraid of causing panic,Artful, vengeful, often manic.Scallywag in black and crimsonHe was engineer of arson.Ever the young mischief masterReady for a fresh disaster.Frank McDonald
“Do not drub me with the slipperEven for my wicked deedsNever lash me with the leadsNot attached to Gnasher, GnipperIf you have a cane then burn itSnap your birch and trim your lashesAnything you use to thrash isNow illegal — you must spurn itDon’t on this skin raise such weltsGnasher likewise — he’s protectedNo one needs to be correctedAnd you must retire your beltsStill you’re tempted? You must alterHow you punish my infractionsEach week though for satisfactionReally go and wallop WalterBill Greenwell
“Dad it was who took the Beano,Every week it made him roar;Not for him the wit of WodehouseNor the sharp satire of Waugh.It was Biffo and Lord SnootySet Dad barking like a seal,All the family did their dutyNodding at each awful peal.Dad said Dennis was his favourite,Got a kick from all his japes,Never wolfed a strip but saved it,Always read it in the jakes.So, one day, I locked him in it,‘Ho-ho!’ I thought he’d guffaw,Except — banged up bare a minute —Revenging, Dad destroyed the door.Adrian Fry
“Dennis the rebel, he bursts off the page,Enduring for decades, yet still the same age,Noted for mayhem, with Gnasher beside him,No put-upon postie can ever abide him.In each strip of Beano it’s anarchy central,Skateboards and catapults, sends adults mental,Angus Young’s sibling, eternally wild,Noisy, chaotic, the devil’s own child,Demon-like pranks, he’s a battering ram,Gnawesomely epic and totally blam,Noisy and messy and spiky and scruffy,Anti the softies, the boring, the stuffy,Scoffs at authority, rule-breaking ace,Hair always spiky, iconic disgrace,Even the Royal Mail honours their menaceRiotous, rampaging Gnasher and Dennis.Janine Beacham
“Dundee is the home of jute and jampot:Exports on the river’s silvery tide.Now they celebrate their two-tone bampot,Nihilistic Gnasher by his side.In the crumpled pages of the BeanoSeven decades pass of shock and awe,And the folk at DC Thomson see noNeed to stress the letter of the law.Dennis flaunts his catapult and ammo,Gnasher’s sunk his canines in your bum.Never learns that red-and-black’s not camo,Always gets a skelping from his mum.Should he ever snatch a snog with Minnie,Holyrood will deem the strip a crime,End his reign of menace in BarlinnieRehabilitating for all time.Nick MacKinnon
“Dennis appeared in 1951,Embodying the virtues of his day.No post-post-War New Age had yet begun.Nasty and short and brutish still held sway.Instincts for pre-pubescent savagerySpiked angry as his blade-shaped tufts of hair.Assaulting softies was his destiny.No cane or slipper did the adults spare.Dennis was lonely in his menacing.God looked down, saw his lack, and did provideNeeded assistance for his Dennis-ing,A tripe hound mad and faithful by his side.So let us trust that when we’re at our worst,Hurling our toxic outbursts at the world,Even then friendlessness can be reversed,Real soulmate pirate flags can be unfurled.Chris O’Carroll
