Spectator competition winners: double acrostics

In Competition No. 3230, you were invited to supply a double acrostic poem, the first and last letters of each line, read vertically, spelling out The Spectator and New Statesman in either order.

This fiendish technical challenge, designed to sweep away the cobwebs, drew an entry that was on the smallish side but varied and engaging for all that. Some took the topical route. Here’s Tracy Davidson, who turned her sights on the shenanigans at No. 10:

“ Taste turkey crown, then trousers down!

Other submissions worthy of honourable mentions came from Basil Ransome-Davies, Hugh King, Bob Trewin, Steven Smith and Josephine Boyle. But the winners, in a keenly fought contest, earn their authors £20 each.

“ The Staggers had the hots for Joseph Stalin

“ This world: it dulls my wastrel brain

“ Time for festive folderols again —

“ The crazy year that we look back upon

“ Now is my season of good intent;

“ There was a ‘comping’ chap, an Oxford Greats man;

“ This poem is twelve lines in length and when

No. 3233: mr and misses

You are invited to invent a new character for the Mr Men/Little Miss series by Roger Hargreaves and submit an extract of up to 150 words from his or her story. Please email entries to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 19 January.