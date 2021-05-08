Spectator competition winners: poems on the death of Prince Philip

In Competition No. 3197, you were invited to supply a poem to mark the death of Prince Philip.

I wondered if anyone, inspired by his touching lines on the death of his beloved Queen Victoria, might channel the poet and tragedian William McGonagall:

“ Alas! our noble and generous Queen Victoria is dead,

But you mostly steered clear of forelock-tugging, instead striking a tone closer to that of poet laureate Simon Armitage, whose poem ‘The Patriarchs — An Elegy’ expressly avoided the kowtowing the Duke of Edinburgh hated: ‘I didn’t want the poem to be part of a chorus of sycophancy.’

Honourable mentions, in a medium-sized and wide-ranging entry, go to David Silverman, Michael Jameson, Adrian Fry, Basil Ransome-Davies, David Harris, David Shields and Bob Pringle. The worthy winners, printed below, are rewarded with £25 apiece.

“ The Chief Defect of Windsor Pip

“ A supporting actor, not the main event,

“ A lifetime spent in line astern

“ He was handsome, charming smile-Phil, Denmark, Greece exile-Phil,

“ By nature fitted to command, control,

“ Only you, Sir, could check out

No. 3200: canterbury revisited

You are invited to retell one of Chaucer’s tales in the style of another author (please specify). Please email entries of up to 16 lines/150 words to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 19 May.