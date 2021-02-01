Sturgeon learns to forgive

Nicola Sturgeon is not known to be a forgiving sort but at least one of her MPs will be glad that she can sometimes let bygones be bygones. Glasgow North East MP Anne McLaughlin MP has been promoted to the SNP frontbench at Westminster, with the grand title of shadow secretary of state for justice and immigration. She had previously been a junior spokeswoman on women and equalities.

McLaughlin’s elevation comes despite an unfortunate incident on the campaign trail in 2019. At a media call in Dennistoun, someone thought it would be a good idea for the candidate to play a round of swingball with Sturgeon. On her first attempt, McLaughlin whacked the ball round at full pelt — and straight into the face of her party leader.

Great time in Dennistoun today - until the moment @AnneMcLaughlin whacked me on the head with a tennis ball! pic.twitter.com/L1GeSvGxm3 September 14, 2019

Politics really is more brutal in Scotland.