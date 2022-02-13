Sunday shows round-up: Invasion of Ukraine ‘entirely possible’

The situation on Ukraine’s borders now appears to many as though it is the calm before the inevitable storm. In the Sunday Times, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has even criticised some western actors for creating ‘a whiff of Munich in the air’, referencing Neville Chamberlain’s infamous 1938 negotiations with Nazi Germany. Trevor Phillips interviewed the Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, who said in no uncertain terms that Ukraine would have to brace itself for the worst:

"An imminent incursion is entirely possible." Although the UK hopes for a "diplomatic outcome" to Ukraine-Russia tensions, realistically "something a lot more tragic could occur", says Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis.

Boris Johnson will ‘successfully fight the next general election’

Ukraine’s turmoil has been the only story of the year so far that has been able to rival partygate’s rigid grip on the political scene. Downing Street has confirmed that over 50 people have been sent a questionnaire by the Metropolitan Police over the affair, including the Prime Minister. Lewis told Sophie Raworth that the PM had his full support:

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis says Boris Johnson will "fight successfully in the next general election" "I give 100% of my loyalty to the prime minister because I know he is focussed on issues that matter to people across the UK"

Yvette Cooper: Starmer is not a ‘pro-war’ Labour leader

Raworth was also joined by the shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper. She asked Cooper about remarks made by Cooper’s predecessor Diane Abbott, who claimed that Sir Keir Starmer was ‘pro-war’ and would have sent British troops into Vietnam in the 1960s. Cooper rebutted Abbott’s claims:

Rosie Duffield ‘should be free from abuse’

Raworth bought up the case of Canterbury MP Rosie Duffield, who has said that she is on the verge of leaving the Labour party over the levels of abuse she has received for refusing to toe the line on gender issues, notably including her comment that ‘only women have a cervix’:

Former head of the police watchdog: Cressida Dick was ‘a very talented leader’

And finally, Zoe Billingham, who served for many years as Her Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary, stuck up for the outgoing Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, Cressida Dick. Dick was essentially forced to resign her role on Friday after it became clear that she no longer enjoyed the confidence of London Mayor Sadiq Khan: