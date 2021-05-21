The secret to making mint chocolate chip ice cream

It used to drive me mad that, whenever my husband and I would go out for dinner, no matter how fancy or lowbrow the place, he would always ignore the puddings on offer in favour of a single scoop of ice cream. He can overlook crème brûlées, lemon meringue tarts, sticky toffee puddings – even eschew a cheese plate – if ice cream is a possibility. It just always seemed quite a boring choice to me – you can keep a tub of ice cream in your own freezer, or maybe get a cone on the beach. Why would you plump for something so simple (so boring!) when there were so many more exciting options?

Of course, as is so often the case, I was wrong. Ice cream is the opposite of boring: it’s a canvas for creativity, a vehicle for flavour, and can tell you a lot about a cook. That possibility to experiment, to play, to capture is exciting. The custard base is able to take on the subtlest of flavours, and lock them into the ice cream: citrus, whole or crushed spices, tea leaves or coffee beans, soft, grassy herbs, rich, even booze. It’s a way to capture and preserve seasonal produce – elderflower, damson, strawberries – at their height, their most luscious and fragrant. Ice cream began to fascinate me: everything was fair game when it came to flavouring. I got to a point where I was just dunking things in cream, churning it, and seeing what stuck: popcorn, cornflakes, hot cross buns, calvados.

Here I find myself returning to a classic of the ice cream genre – but, taking my cues from the power of infusion, it has a small twist. Mint chocolate chip is my ice cream-loving husband’s top favourite, and given that he’s been banging the ice cream drum long before I became hooked, it’s about time he got his just desserts. To me, there’s something very nostalgic about mint chocolate chip ice cream – it was about as exotic as supermarket ice cream got when I was a kid, and its bright green colour was irresistible.

Instead of the classic peppermint extract used as flavouring, I’ve taken a big bunch of fresh mint, and let that steep in the milk and cream for at least 30 minutes. The flavour is slightly different: fresher, greener, herbier. It has more zip, it’s more interesting, but still delivers that old-fashioned minty hit you expect. Don’t be tempted to sub the dark chocolate for milk, it needs the very slight bitterness of the dark chocolate against the sweet ice cream.

Of course, you don’t need to use food colouring, but that nostalgia gets the better of me, and I can’t resist turning the custard a pale seafoam green. Although, as it happens, when mint ice cream originated in the American South around the time of the Civil War, it was habitually coloured pink, to imitate peppermint candies, which were pink and white striped.

As always with ice cream, check your ice cream maker instructions: many will require you to freeze the canister for several hours before churning. If you don’t have an ice cream maker, you can still make ice cream: decant the cold custard into a shallow freezer-safe container, and then freeze for 30 minutes, before thoroughly breaking up any ice crystals that have formed with a whisk. Freeze for another 30 minutes, and then whisk again: repeat until the ice cream is firm and smooth.

Mint chocolate chip ice cream

Makes: Just over a pint of ice cream

Takes: 1 hour, plus chilling

Bakes: No time at all

30g fresh mint

300g double cream

300ml whole milk

150g caster sugar

4 egg yolks

A few drops of green food dye (optional)

100g dark chocolate, chopped into small chunks