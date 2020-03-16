The Spectator launches new website to mark its 10,000th issue

Today The Spectator launches a new website, designed to showcase its world-class journalism, popular podcast channels and 24/7 news coverage and commentary.

The website has been designed in advance of our 10,000th issue, as The Spectator – the oldest magazine in the word – becomes the first publication in history to reach this milestone

The issue, which goes on sale on 23 April – St George’s Day – will look back on our 192-year history as well as mark the start of a new digital era. The website’s redesign pays tribute to the print magazine, while modernising our look and feel to showcase the variety of what The Spectator produces.

Commenting on the 10,000th edition and the new website, The Spectator’s editor Fraser Nelson said:

“ ‘Sales of The Spectator are at a 192-year high, thanks to our website. Readers might come to read one article, then stay for another: on average, subscribers read between three and four articles every time they visit the website. It’s overdue an upgrade, and in Tom Morgan we have found a digital director who has created a website that looks as good as the magazine itself. Far faster, more intuitive and with fewer adverts, it puts the reader first. We will also give a better showing to our podcasts, four of which are in the UK top 100, and our many events.

“ ‘In creating the new website, we sampled the DNA of the first Spectator, produced by Joseph Addison for the coffee houses. I’ve written about the lessons we’ve drawn from it, and how our past has been the guide to our future. Addison wanted to show that, even though the embers of the Civil War were still warm, decent people could disagree with each other through rigour and humour. In a partisan age, his magazine was unpartisan – as Alexander Chancellor put it, The Spectator is more of a cocktail party than a political party. With our new website, there has never been a better time to join that party.

“ ‘Digital is not a threat to print. In our experience, digital means our print sales are the highest they have ever been. We have the longest history of any magazine in the world: our new website and our 10,000th issue will mark the opening of a new chapter.’

Tom Morgan, The Spectator’s director of digital, said:

“ ‘Our new site pays tribute to our print magazine. One of the challenges we’ve always had online is how we best showcase our variety. I’m obsessed with layout and design, and I want people to get the same joy reading online that they get from the magazine — irrespective of whether it’s fast, live commentary or reflective analysis and review.

“ ‘I can’t think of a better way to commemorate the year in which we celebrate our 10,000th issue than to launch a new website which will showcase it better online than ever before.’

