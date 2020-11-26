Tory MPs see red over the new tiers

Boris Johnson began the week with an optimistic message of an end to the English lockdown and hopes of a vaccine breakthrough to rid us of coronavirus restrictions altogether. However, until then his revised three-tier system is becoming a major cause of frustration for Tory MPs. The three tiers have been bulked up from their pre-lockdown incarnation. While gyms and hairdressers now can remain open under any tier, socialising is stricter than before.

However, the point of contention among Tory MPs is which areas are under which tier. The hope among many in the parliamentary party was that a four-week lockdown would allow a significant relaxation of restrictions in its aftermath. Instead, a lot of areas are moving into tighter restrictions than they were in before lockdown. Only three areas are in Tier 1 – Cornwall, the Isle of Wight and the Scilly Isles. This means over 98 per cent of England is in Tier 2 and 3.

Disgruntled MPs fall into two camps. First, those representing seats that have been under severe restrictions for a long time already. This includes many MPs in the north of England including 1922 Committee chair Sir Graham Brady, the MP for Altrincham and Sale West. Many of these MPs have already opposed previous restrictions and are likely to do so again when the vote comes next week for the new rules.

The second group, however, is a rather new one when it comes to government opposition. MPs representing seats — many of whom are in the south of England — that have been generally exempt from severe restrictions. These MPs have been upset to discover that their constituencies are generally moving from Tier 1 to Tier 2 — or even in Kent's case, moving from Tier 1 to Tier 3. MPs including Tom Tugendhat and Liam Fox have gone public with their unhappiness at the allocation.

The level of disquiet means No. 10 will likely have to offer more to backbenchers

Not all of these MPs will rebel at next week's vote — and Keir Starmer's Labour party will likely get Johnson over the line regardless. However, the level of disquiet over the policy, which is likely to stay in place for months, means No. 10 will likely have to offer more: whether in terms of mass testing to help loosen restrictions or more data to explain why they've been put in that tier in the first place.