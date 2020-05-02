Dr Matt Strauss
The underground doctors’ movement questioning the use of ventilators
In the 1780s, medical authorities largely agreed: insufflation of the rectum with tobacco smoke was the best treatment for near-drowning. Therefore, the Royal Humane Society lined the banks of the river Thames with tobacco smoke enema kits and rewarded heroic members of the public who used them to ‘save’ drowning victims.
— John Mandrola, MD (@drjohnm) March 24, 2020
I have heard concern from many doctors in the #COVID19 front lines about early intubation. It is telling that some are afraid to speak publicly. I am not an expert. But would like to relay the worry about interaction bias in this setting. #Foamed
— Cameron Kyle-Sidell, MD (@cameronks) March 27, 2020
@EMNerd_ @emupdates @CriticalCareNow @ThinkingCC @srrezaie @Turtle1doc @PulmCrit STOP INTUBATING COVID PATIENTS FOR HYPOXEMIA!!! This is a tracing of a cirrhotic w COVID. Sat does not reflect organ arterial tissue saturation. They do not get tachycardic pic.twitter.com/vSwWkaCeY8
All this appears to have had an impact. Two weeks ago, the New York State Governor’s office published data showing that their rate of intubation effectively fell off a cliff on April 4. This is peculiar as new cases of Covid did not peak in that state until April 14.
It seems as though similar practice changes can be observed worldwide. This week, I spoke with a critical care specialist, Dr Fredrik Halgren, at one of the main hospitals in Stockholm. 'In the beginning, we were throwing each and every patient onto the ventilator,' he says. As that practice has shifted, the ICU remains full because 'we are still handling the cases that we admitted at the beginning of the surge.' Patients who would have been intubated one month ago are now staying in the emergency room or the medical ward with high-flow supplemental oxygen.
Data from the UK is hard to come by. However, on 27 March, 78 per cent of Covid patients who had gone to NHS ICUs were intubated and ventilated within 24 hours of arriving. By April 24, that number had gone down to 67 per cent. The cumulative mortality rate for NHS ICU Covid patients decreased from 52.1 per cent to 50.7 per cent over that same period.
This is completely uncharted territory for modern medicine. I cannot think of a time when entrenched practice had changed in such a short period, on such a fundamental question as when to use life support, without authoritative academic papers being published on the subject.
While I am gratified to find that unevidenced dogma can be flexible in this manner, none of this allays my main concern. Neither the original practice, nor the shift, has been corroborated by randomised control trials. In the absence of experiment, my bias will remain towards a minimalist approach. But ultimately, I want my patients to get optimal care that has been scientifically validated. I also dearly hope that my colleagues and I will not be remembered like the 18th century rescuers on the Thames – blowing smoke up arses at a time of grave crisis.