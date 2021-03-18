Watch: BBC presenters mock minister’s Union Jack

The BBC is attempting today to break out of its London-centric mindset. The new Director General Tim Davie told BBC staff in a call this morning that the corporation will move 400 jobs out of the capitol, and promised to make programmes that are more relevant to people who live outside the M25.

Mr S wonders though if simply sending BBC staff up north will be enough, if BBC Breakfast (which broadcasts from Salford) was anything to go by this morning.

On the show, housing secretary Robert Jenrick was interviewed by BBC presenters, who ended the segment by sniggering at the minister’s Union Jack in the background of his office and his portrait of the Queen on the wall:

What a bizarre thing for the BBC to sneer and snigger at. What’s wrong with ministers of the British government having the flag and the monarch on display? pic.twitter.com/ESgC8BAaab March 18, 2021

Mr S imagines that’s not quite what Davie had in mind, when he talked about the BBC getting ‘closer to real audiences’ and offering a real national service this morning…