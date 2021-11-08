Steerpike
Watch: Boris attacked by Mark Harper
'Après moi, le déluge.' Owen Paterson may be gone but Boris Johnson is still feeling his presence. This afternoon the Commons gathered for an emergency debate on the debacle of last week, with opposition MPs queuing up to (metaphorically) give the Prime Minister a damn good kicking. Within five minutes the first 'tinpot dictator' taunt had been hurled at the PM; within twenty he was accused of turning Parliament into the Duma of Tsarist Russia. For the absent PM, who is reportedly watching today's debate from a television in his office, it must have made for sobering stuff.
Given the looks of discomfort on the faces of Chief Whip Mark Spencer and Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg, let's hope for their sake such scenes aren't repeated any time soon.