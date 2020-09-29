  1. Coffee House
Steerpike

Watch: Boris confused over new lockdown rules

The Prime Minister has never been known as a details man — and he shows no sign of changing his style anytime soon. Boris Johnson was unable to explain the details of his newly announced lockdown rules in North East England.

During a Q&A after a speech in Exeter this morning, the PM was asked about the new restrictions but ended up getting himself into a bit of a muddle, telling BBC News that in the North East: 'six people can meet at home, six in hospitality, but not six outside'.

For clarity, Mr S would like to point out that, from today, the new rules in the North East prevents households mixing in any indoor setting including hospitality.

Written bySteerpike

Steerpike is The Spectator's gossip columnist, serving up the latest tittle tattle from Westminster and beyond. Email tips to steerpike@spectator.co.uk.

