Watch: Boris Johnson’s OJ Simpson gag

Boris Johnson was in Wales today visiting a mass vaccination centre – as part of the government's victory lap after meeting its target of giving 15 million people their first vaccine dose by mid-February. The occasion was perhaps the perfect opportunity to highlight the good work the government has done on vaccines in recent months. The Prime Minister though appeared to have somewhat darker preoccupations on his visit.

While struggling to put on a disposable glove at the centre, the PM joked that he felt like OJ Simpson, who infamously ‘struggled’ to put on a glove at his murder trial.

Mr S isn't sure that's a comparison Number 10 aides will be wanting to encourage in future...

Watch here: