  1. Coffee House
  2. Coffee House

Steerpike

Watch: Boris Johnson’s OJ Simpson gag

Watch: Boris Johnson’s OJ Simpson gag
If I did it? Boris Johnson struggles with his glove
Text settings
Comments

Boris Johnson was in Wales today visiting a mass vaccination centre – as part of the government's victory lap after meeting its target of giving 15 million people their first vaccine dose by mid-February. The occasion was perhaps the perfect opportunity to highlight the good work the government has done on vaccines in recent months. The Prime Minister though appeared to have somewhat darker preoccupations on his visit. 

While struggling to put on a disposable glove at the centre, the PM joked that he felt like OJ Simpson, who infamously ‘struggled’ to put on a glove at his murder trial.

Mr S isn't sure that's a comparison Number 10 aides will be wanting to encourage in future...

Watch here:

Written bySteerpike

Steerpike is The Spectator's gossip columnist, serving up the latest tittle tattle from Westminster and beyond. Email tips to steerpike@spectator.co.uk.

Comments
Topics in this articlePolitics
Useful links
More from The Spectator
About us
Subscribe
Useful links
About us
More from The Spectator
Subscribe