Watch: Boris’s car rear-ended in protest bump

Boris Johnson's ministerial Jaguar was involved in a pile-up outside parliament earlier this afternoon. It seems a protester on Parliament Square tried to halt the PM's cavalcade as he was leaving via Carriage Gates after PMQs. According to the Mail's John Stevens, No. 10 is saying that there are currently no reports of any injuries.

Bois Johnson in car crash at Parliament. Just now. Security drives into back of his car as Kurdish protester runs into road. pic.twitter.com/k1kCplzyZ5 June 17, 2020