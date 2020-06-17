  1. Coffee House
Steerpike

Watch: Boris's car rear-ended in protest bump

Watch: Boris's car rear-ended in protest bump
Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images
Boris Johnson's ministerial Jaguar was involved in a pile-up outside parliament earlier this afternoon. It seems a protester on Parliament Square tried to halt the PM's cavalcade as he was leaving via Carriage Gates after PMQs. According to the Mail's John Stevens, No. 10 is saying that there are currently no reports of any injuries. 

Written bySteerpike

Steerpike is The Spectator's gossip columnist, serving up the latest tittle tattle from Westminster and beyond. Email tips to steerpike@spectator.co.uk.

