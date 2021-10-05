Watch: Carrie’s speech on gay rights

It’s the final night here at Conservative party conference. The booze is flowing and events are coming thick and fast. But the one reception which was guaranteed to pack out tonight was the LGBT+ Conservatives night with Carrie Johnson – the only event at which the Prime Minister’s spouse was scheduled to speak.

Watched on by her husband standing at the back, Mrs Johnson delivered an unambiguously pro-LGBT+ rights speech in front of a packed audience of eager hacks and passionate activists.

The intervention by the former CCHQ director of communications received widespread interest, in light of the government’s stance on issues such as trans rights and gay conversion therapy. You can watch the full speech below: