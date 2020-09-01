  1. Coffee House
Steerpike

Watch: Defence Secretary shakes hands on first day back

Picture credit: Sky News
It’s parliament’s first day back, and the government will be hoping to restore an aura of competence, after recent U-turns from exams to face masks – but they have not had a strong start.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace was spotted shaking hands with a colleague this morning, while on his way to a socially distanced cabinet meeting.

Heading to the Foreign Office in order to follow social distancing rules – because there is more space than Downing Street for all of the cabinet to sit 2m apart – the Defence Secretary seems to have forgotten his own government’s guidance.

And while people often make mistakes, it's not exactly a good look for a cabinet minister to be caught breaking the rules on the first day back.

How are ordinary office workers expected to stick to Covid regulations if even cabinet members don’t?

