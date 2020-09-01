Steerpike
Watch: Defence Secretary shakes hands on first day back
It’s parliament’s first day back, and the government will be hoping to restore an aura of competence, after recent U-turns from exams to face masks – but they have not had a strong start.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace was spotted shaking hands with a colleague this morning, while on his way to a socially distanced cabinet meeting.
Heading to the Foreign Office in order to follow social distancing rules – because there is more space than Downing Street for all of the cabinet to sit 2m apart – the Defence Secretary seems to have forgotten his own government’s guidance.
— Kay Burley (@KayBurley) September 1, 2020
That's a covid no-no...Defence Secretary Ben Wallace forgets the basics on the way to a socially distanced cabinet meeting on the first day back for MPs this morning. JM #KayBurley pic.twitter.com/OKDBKI0bOZ
And while people often make mistakes, it's not exactly a good look for a cabinet minister to be caught breaking the rules on the first day back.
How are ordinary office workers expected to stick to Covid regulations if even cabinet members don’t?