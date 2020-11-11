  1. Coffee House
Watch: Extinction Rebellion’s cenotaph stunt

Today is Remembrance Day, when we collectively pay our respects to those who died fighting for their country. It’s not usually considered an opportunity to indulge in activism or gross politicisation. Clearly though, Extinction Rebellion didn’t get the memo.

This morning, the climate activists decided to use the opportunity to hang a wreath of poppies on the Cenotaph on Whitehall, reading: 'Climate Change, Act Now'. The group also attached a banner to the railings outside the memorial saying ‘Honour Their Sacrifice, Climate Change Means War’.

The wreath was laid by an army veteran and XR member, who can be seen on video stepping over the wreaths already laid at the base of the memorial to carry out the stunt.

Once again the climate group manage to prove just how low they will sink to grab headlines...

Written bySteerpike

Steerpike is The Spectator's gossip columnist, serving up the latest tittle tattle from Westminster and beyond. Email tips to steerpike@spectator.co.uk.

