Watch: Labour MP pushes for prisoners to skip the vaccine queue

Who should get the vaccine first? Those most likely to die from Covid, you would have thought. Luckily the Corbynite twenty-something Zarah Sultana was on hand to question such ill thought out assumptions.

During a science and technology select committee hearing earlier this morning, the Coventry South MP quizzed the vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi over the government's decision to prioritise the old and infirm. Instead, the government, according to the socialist MP, should consider doing the 'humane' thing by prioritising 'disenfranchised' prisoners as it would be 'good for public health'.

Zahawi politely suggested that it was perhaps best to stick to the current plan, vaccinating those most at risk of, you know, dying...