Watch: Rayner sings Grease duet

In recent years the Labour shadow cabinet has never done much singing from the same hymn sheet. But last night, in a rare display of front bench solidarity, three of Sir Keir Starmer's top team took to the stage at the Daily Mirror shindig to mark the final night of their party conference in Brighton.

Health spokesman Rosena Allin-Khan performed a lively rendition of 'Sex on Fire' while walking diary story Angela Rayner was virtually wedded to the microphone, performing a smorgasbord of hits including 'I'm Gonna be (500 Miles)' 'Summer of '69' and 'Zombie.'

Held at Revolution, the rooms were packed with hacks, hangers-ons and anyone just trying to get out of the pouring rain outside. A besuited Ed Miliband was seen chatting policy at the bar while Rayner toured the room telling attendees 'I'm on the Diet Cokes' – a nod perhaps to Saturday night's booze-fuelled antics. The highlight of the night was Rayner and Ashworth's duet of 'You're the One That I Want' from Grease in a performance which oozed more charisma than their leader has managed all week.

With today's speech by Starmer being billed as a 'make or break' performance, Labour delegates will be hoping that he 'better shape up' in his remarks to the hall.